Suresh Raina to donate Rs 52 lakh to fight Covid-19 threat

Suresh Raina has become the latest Indian cricketer to pledge a donation to help the country in its fight against the novel coronavirus threat. Raina, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL and Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit, on Saturday, announced that he will be donating a total of Rs 52 lakh from his end to help the nation in their battle against the pandemic. Raina revealed that he will be allocating Rs 31 lakh to the PM Cares fund, while giving away the other 21 lakh to UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund.