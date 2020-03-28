Suresh Raina to donate Rs 52 lakh to fight Covid-19 threat

Yesterday at 8:26 PM
Suresh Raina, on Saturday, revealed that he will be pledging Rs 52 lakh - 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & 21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund - to help the nation fight against the ongoing Covid-19 threat. With 933 cases, India is on the verge of reaching Stage 3 of the outbreak.
Suresh Raina has become the latest Indian cricketer to pledge a donation to help the country in its fight against the novel coronavirus threat. Raina, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL and Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit, on Saturday, announced that he will be donating a total of Rs 52 lakh from his end to help the nation in their battle against the pandemic. Raina revealed that he will be allocating Rs 31 lakh to the PM Cares fund, while giving away the other 21 lakh to UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund.
“It’s time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I’m pledging ₹52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (₹31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & ₹21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind!#StayHomeIndia @narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath,” the 33-year-old tweeted on Saturday.
Raina is one among many Indian cricketers to come forward and lend their support towards the very same cause. Gautam Gambhir, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar have all pledged support in one form or the other to help the nation overcome the ongoing crisis. As things stand, India has registered 933 Covid-19 cases, and experts believe that the country is on the verge of reaching Stage 3 of the outbreak, which is the community spread.
