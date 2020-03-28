South Africa’s Dane Piedt to pursue career in USA

The 30-year-old bowler intends to meet the qualifying criteria to play for the USA national team and hopes to feature at the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) flagship event. Piedt made his debut for South Africa on August 9, 2014. In his first match in the longest format of the game, he took eight wickets as the Proteas defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets. Piedt said it was an opportunity he just couldn’t pass up, but no-one really knows when will he be able to travel.