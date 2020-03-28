South Africa’s Dane Piedt to pursue career in USA
Today at 1:47 PM
South African off-spinner Dane Piedt has ended his association with the Proteas and will move to the United States in order to pursue a career with the blue nation. The 30-year-old admitted that the decision was a tough one, but revealed that he hopes of playing in the 50-over World Cup one day.
The 30-year-old bowler intends to meet the qualifying criteria to play for the USA national team and hopes to feature at the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) flagship event. Piedt made his debut for South Africa on August 9, 2014. In his first match in the longest format of the game, he took eight wickets as the Proteas defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets. Piedt said it was an opportunity he just couldn’t pass up, but no-one really knows when will he be able to travel.
“The USA were given ODI status last year so it’s not completely out of the question,” said Piedt, reported Hindustan Times.
“I just signed the deal this morning but no-one really knows when I will be able to travel. It was an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up, financially and for lifestyle reasons, but it was still a tough decision to make.”
The right-handed bowler featured in nine Test matches and took 26 wickets and last featured in the Test against India in Ranchi. In opting to move abroad, the off-spinner has taken himself out of contention for selection for South Africa.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.