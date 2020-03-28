Sourav Ganguly inducted into ICC Board as India’s representative, states ICC

In the first of its kind, the ICC held its meeting via teleconference, where BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was inducted into ICC’s Board of members as India’s representative. The ICC thanked Cricket Australia for their success of hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup and also made contingency planning.

BCCI’s president Sourav Ganguly became the board’s representative at the international level when ICC held its meeting via teleconference on Friday. Against all reports that suggested former BCCI president N Srinivasan would take that position, it was confirmed on Friday, that it would be Ganguly who would be India’s global representative.

It has always been traditionally the BCCI secretary who becomes the representative. In the meeting, ICC also thanked the Cricket Australia’s local organising committee for their efforts in the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup.

“Sourav Ganguly was welcomed as the BCCI representative on the ICC Board, whilst Cricket Australia and the Local Organising Committee were thanked for their efforts in staging the successful, historic and inspiring ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020,” the ICC stated in a press release, reported Indian Express.

It was earlier confirmed that there would be no discussion on major issues, such as the Men’s T20 World Cup that is due to start in October. Also, there was no discussion on the ICC Test Championship, whose schedule has gone for a toss given the COVID-19 outbreak. Reports also suggested that Australia are planning a six-month closing of its border for non-citizens, which is likely to have its impact on the premier competition.

“The ICC management will continue our contingency planning around ICC events and will also work with Members to explore all options available to us based on a range of scenarios connected to the pandemic,” the statement added.