Reports | Eden Gardens pitch curator donates one-month salary for COVID-19 relief efforts

Veteran Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee has requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to donate his one-month salary to West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. So far, there have been 10 positive cases in the state, with one death.

With the country going into lockdown for 21 days, most Indians are staying home and saving lives — not just their own. Some, however, are also taking the opportunity to get involved in the distribution of essentials, like rice and pulses or medicines, while others have been contributing financially.

According to the IANS report, Mukherjee did not only donate his salary but was also actively involved with former India all-rounder and minister of state (sports and youth affairs) Laxmi Ratan Shukla in arranging goods for the groundsmen belonging to various cricket grounds located at Kolkata Maidan.

Former Bengal pacer Shib Shankar Paul, who is the current women’s senior Bengal team coach, also came forward to donate 25,000 to the relief fund. He has also requested the CAB to adjust the same from his remuneration. The CAB itself had earlier announced their decision to donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the State Administration, with president Avishek Dalmiya donating Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket.

Office bearers Snehashis Ganguly (Secretary), Naresh Ojha (Vice-president), and Debabrata Das (Joint secretary) came forward to contribute to the cause by donating one lakh each. COVID-19 has affected nearly 600,000 people worldwide, killing at least 25,000.