RCB is taking good care of me in Bengaluru, states Mike Hesson

Mike Hesson has shared that the RCB are taking good care of him while he is self-isolating in Bangalore during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hesson, RCB’s director of cricket, added that he is watching cricket videos and taking notes as he prepares to guide RCB this season and many more to come.

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson is looking to wait for the COVID 19 pandemic out in a plush apartment in Bengaluru who was there to fulfil his duty as Royal Challengers Bangalore’s director of cricket and wasn’t able to fly back home due to travel restrictions. It won’t be wrong to call Hesson an acquaintance of India as he visits the country a lot on vacations and commentary duties apart from his IPL obligations.

Hesson shared that he is trying to learn some Indian languages while the dreaded virus wreaks havoc around the World. To start with, Hesson has picked up Hindi and Kannada as he gives his best to master the language let how tough it might be.

“I am starting to learn a couple of languages. When you are fully immersed in life, it takes a backseat. I am trying to change myself and trying to learn a little bit of the local languages,” Hesson told Sportstar.

“When you are in a different country, you try and learn its languages. I am learning Hindi and also a bit of Kannada. It’s a difficult language for sure, but I am trying my best to learn it.”

The 45-year-old is not wasting his time even in this tough period as he keeps watching cricket videos and taking notes in a bid to prepare himself to guide RCB this season and many more to come. Hesson added that he is even trying his hands at cooking and even reading books to kill his time.

“I have been well taken care of by the RCB. I am still working. I am watching some cricket videos, taking down notes and planning for the season and beyond.

“I try and cook some meals, that takes a bit of time. Then, I read some books, talk to my girlfriend. That’s how it has been,” he concluded.