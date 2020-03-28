Physical and mental fatigue started to creep into Indian dressing room, reveals Ravi Shastri

India’s head coach Ravi Shastri has admitted that towards the end part of the New Zealand series, the Indian dressing room had players suffering from both physical and mental fatigue before cricket came to a halt. Shastri sees the break as a good one both for players and coaching staff.

In the span of 211 days, the Indian team has played 38 international games, with an international game coming at an average of every sixth day. Following COVID-19 outbreak in the country, India’s home ODI series against South Africa came to an abrupt halt, giving players a break. India’s head coach Ravi Shastri weighed in his opinion on the rest by revealing that physical and mental fatigue had started to creep into the Indian dressing room. He also added that the break is certainly good for the players, who have tirelessly worked since the home season began and the staff who have aided the players.

“[This rest] cannot be a bad thing because towards the end of the New Zealand tour, you could see some cracks coming up when it came to mental fatigue, physical fitness and injuries. The amount of cricket we have played over the last ten months, that was beginning to take its toll. Guys like me, and some other guys from the support staff, we left India on May 23 for the World Cup in England. Since then we have been at home for 10 or 11 days.” Shastri said, reported Hindustan Times.

With the IPL also delayed twice already, the players would have at least two months break before cricket phases back. Players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been part of the all the three formats for India. The rest does not only help them recover from the fatigue of playing so much cricket, it also allows them a headspace to think through for the future.

“There are certain players who played all three formats, so you can imagine the toll it has taken on them, especially being on the field, adjusting from T20s to Test match cricket and all the travel that goes with that because we travelled quite a lot. After England, we went to the West Indies, then played South Africa here [in India]. We had a season of two and a half months here and then again went off to New Zealand. So it has been tough but a welcome rest for players,” he concluded.

While IPL does not look like it is going to start anytime soon, the cricketers have already been handed the training schedules towards maintaining fitness levels. With Kohli stressing so much on fitness, the coaching staff have already devised a plan to keep the players at the utmost fitness. India’s next international assignment is not until June when they take on Sri Lanka.