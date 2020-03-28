PCB to allow Pakistan players to play upto three foreign T20 leagues

Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to allow its players to play upto three foreign T20 competitions. The board tweaked its No-Objection Certificate policy, to make room for the centrally-contracted players of Pakistan to take part in up to four T20 leagues in all, including the PSL.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in May 2018 had made the tough call to allow its contracted players to participate in only two foreign leagues, while the non-contracted players had to have featured in at least three first-class games for them to be eligible for a NOC. Such calls came at the back of head coach Mickey Arthur's plea to the board to address player management policy, following the team's abysmal performance in New Zealand that culminated in a 0-5 ODI series defeat. PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said that it was important that players are given the opportunities to make additional earnings and develop their skills around the world.

"I think this is a flexible, balanced and comprehensive NOC policy which addresses as many of the likely scenarios that we will face," said PCB chief executive Wasim Khan, reported Cricbuzz.

"We have given primacy and importance to player workload, international and domestic commitments, but at the same time it was important that players are given the opportunities to make additional earnings and develop their skills around the world."

As per the new policy, the process for the domestically-contracted players to seek NOCs will be routed through the state associations and will go through further screening via inputs from the cricket operations department before a final call is taken on the approval.

For domestic players who play white-ball cricket only, it has been made mandatory for them to commit to the domestic 50-over and 20-over tournaments to be able to attain NOCs for the leagues.