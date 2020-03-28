No. 1 side India shouldn’t have been whitewashed in New Zealand, says Wasim Jaffer

"I myself was very disappointed by the NZ tour. India had won the T20Is so well 5-0 but then they lost ODIs and Tests one-sided. The team is so strong in each department and that is why I was more disappointed. We shouldn't be beaten like this when you are the no. 1 in the world and you plan to stay on the top and dominate like AUS and WI. But those teams are so known only because they dominated outside of home. India too has these capabilities but we are not being able to do that the way we should,” Jaffer told IndiaToday.in.