No. 1 side India shouldn’t have been whitewashed in New Zealand, says Wasim Jaffer

Today at 11:16 AM
Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer reckons India shouldn’t get beat like they did recently in New Zealand as the No.1 Test team in the world. Jaffer went on to emphasize that any team aspiring to be a dominant force in world cricket must be able to win in countries like England and New Zealand.
After a legendary playing career — especially in the domestic circuit — that lasted well over two decades, Jaffer called time on his career earlier this month. He played 31 Tests and two ODIs for India, the last match for the country coming in 2008 against South Africa.
The Men in Blue’s recent exploits, particularly on the long away tour of New Zealand, was disappointing to Jaffer. Virat Kohli's team were thrashed 3-0 in the ODIs and 2-0 in Tests after winning the T20I leg 5-0.
"I myself was very disappointed by the NZ tour. India had won the T20Is so well 5-0 but then they lost ODIs and Tests one-sided. The team is so strong in each department and that is why I was more disappointed. We shouldn't be beaten like this when you are the no. 1 in the world and you plan to stay on the top and dominate like AUS and WI. But those teams are so known only because they dominated outside of home. India too has these capabilities but we are not being able to do that the way we should,” Jaffer told IndiaToday.in.
Incidentally, the two Test-match losses were India’s first in the ICC World Test Championship, with all seven wins before coming in friendly conditions at home and two matches in West Indies.
“We won a historic series in AUS but none in SA, ENG and NZ. A team is judged as great only if we dominate in these places. Everyone knows that beating India in India is very difficult - be it any team. But only if we win a Test series in these places, we would be convinced that this really is the world no.1 team," Jaffer added.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.