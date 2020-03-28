Multan Sultans must be declared PSL winners, suggests Mushtaq Ahmed

Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed says Multan Sultans should be declared winners of PSL 2020 as they topped the table after the tournament got suspended right before the knockouts. Ahmed feels the tournament needs to have a proper conclusion and that fans should not be left hanging.

Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who has played 52 Tests and 144 one-day internationals and has also worked as bowling coach of the national team and spin bowling coach of the England team, was a key part of Multan Sultans’ support staff. The PCB was forced to suspend the PSL 5 on the day the semifinals were scheduled in Lahore because of the coronavirus outbreak. The 49-year-old, who was on the coaching panel of the Multan Sultans, said it was important to close the fifth edition and suggested the organizers to declare the table toppers as the winners.

“The PSL five has to have a proper closure and that can be done by taking into count the top team on the points table at the end of the league stage and declaring them winners,” opined Ahmed, reported Hindustan Times.

The former leg-break bowler said if the PCB doesn’t close the PSL 5 and tries to organise the remaining four or five matches, including the final, later this year or before the PSL 6, it will dent the hype and spoil the momentum of the next edition. He also noted that if the remaining matches are held at a later date, it will be hard on the teams as it would not be clear which players are available to play at that time.

“And it is not easy to just regroup for four to five matches and get the momentum going like it was in the PSL five. Believe me, I would have said the same thing even if some other franchise had finished at the top of the points table."