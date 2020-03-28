Life under lockdown a welcome change, feels Cheteshwar Pujara

Seasoned batsman Cheteshwar Pujara hailed his life under lockdown a welcome change for him as he spends his day at home playing with his daughter and doing household chores. Pujara urged his fellow citizens to stay indoors and help their nation in combating the evolving pandemic.

As the widespread COVID 19 outbreaks bring the World to a dead stop, the Indian government has imposed a 21-day lockdown to combat the dreaded virus which has claimed over 25,000 lives worldwide. With all cricketing events around the World called off or postponed these are dreaded times for a cricket admirer let alone a cricketer.

So what are the cricketers doing at this time? India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara gave a glimpse of his life amid the lockdown. In an interview to Sportstar, the India batsman said that half of his day goes into taking care of his daughter while he does household chores, spends time reading a book or watching TV in the remaining half of the day.

“It’s a welcome change for me,” Pujara was quoted by Hindustan Times.

“I like spending time with myself, reading a book or watching TV is something I would do when I’m alone. That said, I’ve a young daughter who is so energetic and wants to play all the time, so half my day goes into taking care of her. I’m also helping my wife Puja with the daily chores.”

The Saurashtra lad who went on to help his side lift its maiden Ranji Trophy title this season urged his fellow countrymen to abide by the lockdown and help the nation ward off the imminent threat of the virus. Pujara pointed out that it's the responsibility of the citizens to look after their country in such dreaded times.

“These are tough times not just for our nation but the entire world. The only way we can fight this pandemic is by staying indoors,” Pujara said.

“It can be frustrating at times. There will be days when you’ll have to resist the urge to go out for a casual stroll, but we have a responsibility to look after our country and family and the best way to do it is by remaining in self-isolation at home,” he signed off.