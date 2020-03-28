Inquiry into selling of PSL broadcasting rights to betting company required, asserts Javed Miandad

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has stressed that an independent inquiry must be conducted over the fact that PSL broadcasting rights were sold to a betting company. Miandad pointed out that it must be checked if the contract contained a clause against rights being sold to betting companies.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has found itself in the middle of a new controversy after it was found out that a media rights partner of the body sold the broadcasting rights of Pakistan Super League (PSL) games to a betting company. The media rights partner sold the rights of as many as PSL games to a UK-based betting company and that sparked the controversy.

Pakistan batting legend Javed Miandad is infuriated over such gross misconduct and demanded an independent inquiry into the matter. Miandad stressed on the fact that the governing board’s history is peppered with fixing scandals and it demands stringent actions from the board to avoid any such incident in future.

“Pakistan is a cricket playing country which has already faced so many scandals and problems and also lost good players due to their involvement in betting and gambling, so the PSL matches being shown live on a betting company’s website is not a small matter,” Miandad was quoted by Sportstar.

The former Pakistan skipper pointed out that the games took place in Pakistan, where betting is illegal, and hence no matter in which country the games were broadcasted the rights should not have been sold to a betting company. Apparently, the company live-streamed the games in UK and other countries where betting is legal.

“Gambling and betting are illegal in Pakistan and the PSL was held in Pakistan and it is hard for me to understand how the PCB was not aware all this time that one of their media rights partners had sublet the international live streaming rights to a UK-based betting company?”

Miandad feels that an inquiry by the board would be futile as it most probably is one of the employees of the governing board who is involved in the misconduct hence demanded an independent inquiry. The former Pakistan international stressed that it must be looked into if a clause in the contract prohibited the selling of rights to a betting company.

“Any inquiry within the board will serve no purpose as obviously in any scenario some of their officials would be responsible for this mess,” Miandad signed off.