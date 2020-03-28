As Haryana police DSP COVID-19 is one of a kind challenge, claims Joginder Sharma

Former India quick Joginder Sharma has declared his experience of taking on COVID 19 as a DSP in Haryana police as one of a kind challenge. Sharma, who joined the police force after retiring from cricket, is best known for the famous last over of the T20 World Cup 2007 final, won by India.

The memory of Joginder Sharma bowling the final ball of the final of the T20 World Cup 2007 to Misbah ul Haq as India lifted the trophy is still bright as day in the minds of the Indian fans but to his utter dismay, Joginder never donned India’s light blue again. Yet Joginder continues his service to the nation as he serves as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Haryana.

Joginder, who featured in 77 first-class games, shared that combating the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic is a big challenge for those in uniform as the fear in people’s mind grows day by day. The 36-year-old who has been serving in Haryana Police since 2007 conceded that it is different in these tough times, unlike the challenges he has faced in his career until now.

“I have been a DSP since 2007. This is [a] one of a kind challenge for me as a police officer because of the general fear and I can tell you that I have seen quite a few challenges in my years of service,” Joginder told PTI.

Joginder’s duty as a DSP includes patrolling streets throughout the lockdown period and assisting people those who require assistance, medical or otherwise. His duty also consists of awarding people wondering on the road just of the sake of fun in these dire times.

“Our duty time starts around 6am and we do patrolling, making people aware, send those who are out for fun to their homes, help those in need of essentials or medical aid and take action against those who try to defy without any good reason.”

Joginder debuted in the same game as former skipper MS Dhoni did and played only four games in each of the white ball formats before retiring in 2018. He was the one to get Haq out on the final ball of the World Cup final and help India lift the trophy in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup.