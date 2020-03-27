Walking around going through my action in the living room as I wait for my comeback, attests James Anderson

James Anderson has stated that he is spending his time in self-isolation fine-tuning his bowling action as he aims a comeback from injury and adds to his tally of 871 international wickets. Anderson is confident of playing more for England once the ongoing pandemic is dealt with for good.

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc around the World, England quick James Anderson is looking to wait out these dire times and don the England jersey once again. Anderson has been ruled out of action since the Newlands Test with a cracked rib and is eyeing a comeback in the West Indies series which is scheduled in June.

The right-arm quick shared that he is going around the house fine-tuning his bowling action as he awaits his chance to get back in action. Confined in his house in these dire times, Anderson is currently focusing on strength and conditioning exercises to keep himself in the tempo to pounce on the earliest of opportunities.

"I have been walking around the last couple of days just going through my action in the living room and stuff like that. It's just sort of ingrained. When you don't do it for a while you miss it and subconsciously your body just wants to do it."

The 37-year-old quick, the oldest English seamer to pick a fifer, shares that he is hungry to play for England and add to his tally of 871 international wickets. He is looking forward to when cricket resumes in England, whenever it is, and fulfil his ambition of representing his nation’s which still burns in his heart.

"With the uncertainty of what's happening at the moment, I think it would be silly to actually not think about not bowling a ball this summer. To me at the moment that's pretty realistic with the situation around the world. Just looking short-term, we're not going to play but long-term I think I'm still going to play. Whether that's if we get some games in the winter, I feel like I could play a part. I'm still hungry to play, I've still got ambitions to play for England so I think that's going to keep me driven at home trying to keep fit so that whenever it is we play again I'm ready to go."