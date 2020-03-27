Staying home is least that can be done to help authorities fight COVID-19, feels Kapil Dev

Former India skipper Kapil Dev has stated that staying home is the least one can do to help authorities in their fight against the life-threatening virus. Dev, who believes in being positive in all situations, has urged Indians to stay indoors during the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As the Novel Coronavirus wreaked havoc throughout the world, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, till April 15, in the country to stop the spread. According to Kapil Dev, during the lockdown, which has been imposed to stop the spread of novel coronavirus, people should stay at home as that is the least they can do to combat the disease which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

"You are supposed to stay at home. So, stay at home. It is the least one can do to help the competent and relevant authorities to fight this life-threatening virus. It can be taken in a positive way. Lockdown or Stay at Home. You have to challenge yourself to accept this situation. You have the world inside your home and your family. You have means of entertaining yourself with books, TV, music. Best is the interaction you have with your family members," said dev, reported The Times Of India.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain believes India will come out of the situation and win the battle against coronavirus by fighting together and staying home.

"I always believe in being positive. In cricket you get out for zero after scoring a century in the preceding innings. You end up wicketless after having done your best in the previous spells," added Dev.

"I have read and heard how the human race has fought and set examples when dealing with crisis. India's strength lies in our culture - looking after each other and caring for elders. We have to look to help the seniors. I know we will win this battle by staying together and strengthening the hands of our government and doctors by staying indoors,"