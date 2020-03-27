SC Quiz | How well do you know MS Dhoni

When MS Dhoni played his cricket, he never shied away from celebrating the team's wins but from the exterior, it was hard to see if he was actually so emotional about it. The very contrast of it made him the most appealing Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, and certainly, the most scrutinised even. His captaincy era touched the two spectra of conservatism and unorthodoxy. Yet, he achieved what no one else has ever done - winning a 50-over World Cup, 20-over World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy.