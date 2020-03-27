SC Quiz | How well do you know MS Dhoni

Today at 6:33 PM
Even if MS Dhoni doesn't play for India ever again, every cricket fan can be mighty proud of what he achieved with an India shirt on - a career of incredible substance. He played his cricket with a lot of emotion, yet showcased as if he kept them in some far far cave away from the place he is in.
When MS Dhoni played his cricket, he never shied away from celebrating the team's wins but from the exterior, it was hard to see if he was actually so emotional about it. The very contrast of it made him the most appealing Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, and certainly, the most scrutinised even. His captaincy era touched the two spectra of conservatism and unorthodoxy. Yet, he achieved what no one else has ever done - winning a 50-over World Cup, 20-over World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy.
However, it is of great irony that an IPL which could have given MS Dhoni the launchpad to his selection in the national team for the T20 World Cup in Australia is on the verge of being null and void amidst the ongoing Coronavirus crisis that has engulfed the entire world. He might play for India again or not but one thing is sure that he will leave behind a career of incredible memories that will stand the test of time.
Let's dig deep and test our knowledge of the great man and how closely we have followed his career so far. Here is the first set of Quiz for you.
