No feeling beats winning 2015 World Cup, reveals James Faulkner

James Faulkner has said that the look on everyone's face when Steve Smith hit the winning runs in the 2015 World Cup final was something he never felt before. The all-rounder has also attested that winning the World Cup was ten times the joy of getting named as Player of the Match in the final.

James Faulkner, who was at a point considered as the most feared finisher in the limited-overs cricket, is known for his iron will and ice-cold temperament that is seemingly impervious to extreme pressure. It was exactly why, when he suffered a side strain on the eve of the 2015 World Cup, Australia were more than happy to effectively be a player short as they nursed him back to fitness through the opening month of the tournament instead of calling for a fully-fit replacement. Faulkner shared his memories of the final in which, according to him, everyone was definitely a lot more nervous than other games. He stayed in the dining room a fair bit, a lot longer than usual, as he didn't really want to watch the start of the game.

"Everyone was definitely a lot more nervous than other games. I stayed in the dining room a fair bit, a lot longer than usual. I didn't really want to watch the start of the game," said Faulkner, reported cricket.com.au.

"Then when Finchy got out (early) it sent a little bit of shockwave through the group. 'Oh shit, is this like Auckland again?' But once Pup got going, we ended up doing it easily. I was padded up but quickly ripped everything off when we needed two (to win). The look on everyone's face when Smithy hit those winning runs, I've never felt anything like that. Unreal."

Along with the joyous celebrations, Faulkner received a tap on the shoulder. His 3-36 had earned him membership of a very select club player of the match in a World Cup final. Faulkner said that he got told just a few minutes before the presentation, so had to quickly think of something to say for the interview. But winning the World Cup was ten times better than winning the player of the match, according to him.

"I got told just a few minutes before the presentation, so had to quickly think of something to say for the interview. But winning the World Cup was ten times better than winning player of the match. When we received the trophy and Pup lifted it up on stage: unreal, awesome. The walk around the ground as well, seeing friends and family, I was seeing people who'd bought tickets I hadn't seen for years, it was surreal,” he stated.

Faulkner said that even though those times were a bit ago, with another World Cup after that, he doesn’t see many of his mates from that team as much but the energy and friendship are just the same. According to him, having had a success like that with the group made the bond just become a close one forever.

"I don't see too many of the other blokes from that squad too much (now), but when we do it's just like old times. Once you've had success like that with a group, you're going to be close, a tight unit forever. The 10-year reunion will be a good one. I'm looking forward to that one," added Faulkner.