Never imagined to see packed stadium for Women's final, reveals Mithali Raj

India Women ODI skipper Mithali Raj has said that she never imagined seeing a stadium packed to the rafters for the finals of Women's World Cup. Although, India succumbed to the pressure and couldn’t perform to their ability still the turnout was mind-boggling. It wouldn’t be inappropriate to say, more fans from Indian turn-out than the home team. Her remarks come as earlier this year, a record 86, 174 people attended the finals of the Women's T20 World Cup finals between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"For me, it was, of course, a first. The closest I have experienced in my life is the 2017 ODI World Cup final at Lord's. That stadium was also packed, but considering MCG has a greater capacity than Lord's, it was great to see so many spectators," said Raj as quoted by Times of India.

Even the Aussie players were bowled over by the crowd support and thanked the fans for turning up in such large numbers after they secured the win. The concerted marketing campaign to #FilltheMCG on International Women’s Day paid off as numerous milestones were reached at the stadium, although the figure fell agonisingly short of the world record for a women’s sporting event. 75,000 tickets were sold in advance of the match, and with on-the-day turn-ups, that figure swelled beyond 85,000. But the figure was shaded by the 90,815 who attended the 1999 Fifa Women’s World Cup final at California’s Rose Bowl.

"It was overwhelming because, as a woman cricketer, I hadn't ever imagined I would see a match where people pack a stadium to watch a women's cricket World Cup final like they would for a men's World Cup. In a lot of ways, women's cricket truly has arrived and can stand on its own," she added.