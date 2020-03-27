MS Dhoni should be part of India's T20 World Cup squad, feels Keshav Banerjee

MS Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee holds the opinion that the former India captain should be a part of India's T20 World Cup squad even if he does not get to participate in the Indian Premier League. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the fate of the thirteenth edition of the IPL is at stake.

According to Keshav Banerjee, veteran batsman M.S. Dhoni should be part of India's T20 World Cup squad even if he does not play the Indian Premier League (IPL), due to the coronavirus outbreak. Almost every Indian was waiting for the cash-rich T20 which could have potentially decided the fate of Dhoni, who will turn 39 in July. The former India captain was also practising with his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but had to cut short his stay in Chennai after the IPL was pushed back. However, Dhoni’s childhood coach Keshav Ranjan Banerjee still believes that the 38-year-old will make the cut in India’s World T20 squad, which is scheduled to be held in October this year.

The lucrative T20 tournament's 2020 edition, which had already been postponed to April 15, is on the verge of cancellation with the country in a 21-day national lockdown beginning Wednesday to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“In the current scenario, IPL looks unlikely and we will have to wait for BCCI’s call. [Dhoni’s] position will become tough obviously. But my sixth sense says he will get a chance in the T20 World Cup, which will be his last [tournament],” said Banerjee as quoted by Sportstar.

“I spoke to him last after he returned from Chennai and I’m in constant touch with his parents. He’s doing his fitness training and is fully fit. Now let’s wait for the BCCI’s decision. There’s no tournament. ICC tournaments are off till June. So we will have to wait and see."

Meanwhile, India coach Ravi Shastri had earlier stated that the upcoming edition of IPL would decide the fate of Dhoni. And now with IPL about to get shelved this year, Indian greats including Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag, have been critical on Dhoni’s return.