Lots of tweak in cards as ICC ponder possibilities

The 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2019-23 right cycle are set to undergo a change as the ICC Test Championship final will be delayed further thanks to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. It has also been reported that the 2020 T20 World Cup will get the first priority if the pandemic subsidies by then.

The ongoing crisis that the world has found itself in has resulted in sporting action getting cancelled or postponed, and even the biggest sporting festival of the earth, The Olympics, are postponed by a year. With nothing in sight, it is all but sure that the ICC will have to work on contingency plans for their rights cycle, with 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia being the first to be reworked alongside the Test Championship, that has India as the table-toppers.

“Those matters will not be taken up now. The upcoming meetings will deal with urgent matters like approval of the accounts, audited statements etc. that are required for the Annual Conference. Let’s see what happens. It depends on the situation of the globe (with regards to the coronavirus outbreak),” a senior ICC official told The Indian Express.

However, things will have a domino effect if the ICC Test Championship final are to be extended because the entire cycle can be stretched. Which means the current Future Tours Programme (FTP) ending in 2023 will be cramped for space to host the second edition of the Test Championship, due from 2021-2023, inside the current rights cycle. That will mean a chain reaction on ICC’s plan for hosting various Champions Cup in the next eight-year cycle that has already seen huge opposition from Big Three - India, Australia and England.

“I think it is too soon to make a call on what happens,” a Pakistan Cricket Board official told Express.

The biggest question mark, however, is on the upcoming T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15. The Scott Morrison government has imposed a travel ban for all non-residents and non-citizens, which could remain for six months or even further, putting doubt on hosting the world event.

“We are monitoring the situation closely with relevant authorities and will continue to do so. We are planning for the event to go ahead as scheduled,” an event spokesperson added.