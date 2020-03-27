IPL is an excellent platform to prepare for T20 World Cup, feels Justin Langer

Justin Langer is of the opinion that the IPL is an excellent platform to prepare for the T20 World Cup, but conceded that health is paramount in the time of the widespread COVID-19 pandemic. The IPL was originally scheduled to start on March 29, in Mumbai, but it was postponed till April 15.

"Before this crisis started to unravel, we were absolutely determined for our guys to play the IPL. Because with the T20 World Cup coming up, there's no better grounding, no better practice, no better tournament for them to get ready for that," said Langer, as quoted by Times of India.

Fortunately, Australia's Pat Cummins, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith were to headline the IPL. However, keeping in view the fast increasing transmission of the deadly disease, the Indian government has called for a nation-wide 21-day lockdown, which has cast serious doubts over the future of the cash-rich event's 13th edition.

"But obviously things have changed a lot. The health of not only our individual players, but also our country and India as a whole is paramount here," he added.

Surprisingly, the ICC have maintained the T20 World Cup will go ahead as per planned but postponed the qualifying events on Thursday. Meanwhile, Australia are scheduled to start their T20 World Cup campaign, against Pakistan on October 24 in Sydney.