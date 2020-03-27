INR 50 lakh donated by Sachin Tendulkar to fight COVID-19

Today at 1:23 PM
Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh, which is the donation is so far the biggest contribution among India’s leading sportspersons, to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. He is amongst the brigade who have pledged their salaries, while a few others have donated medical equipment towards the cause.
The Novel Coronavirus, which has so far claimed 17 Indian lives with over 750 cases and caused more than 24,000 deaths globally, has wreaked havoc throughout the world. In this time of crisis, many Indian celebrities and sportspersons have come ahead to help the community in different ways and forms. Indian Batting Genius Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. Tendulkar has been associated with a lot of charity work and there have been umpteen times, he has taken up social causes, helped people, which has never been brought to public notice.
“Sachin Tendulkar decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. It was his decision that he wanted to contribute to both funds,” revealed a source privy to the development, reported Sportstar.
Among other prominent cricketers, the Pathan brothers Irfan and Yusuf donated 4000 face masks to Baroda police and health department while Mahendra Singh Dhoni, through a Pune based NGO, made a contribution of Rs 1 lakh.
Among athletes from other disciplines, wrestler Bajrang Punia and sprinter Hima Das are some of the prominent names to have donated their salaries in the battle against the dreaded virus which has led to a 21-day national lockdown.
