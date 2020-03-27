INR 50 lakh donated by Sachin Tendulkar to fight COVID-19

The Novel Coronavirus, which has so far claimed 17 Indian lives with over 750 cases and caused more than 24,000 deaths globally, has wreaked havoc throughout the world. In this time of crisis, many Indian celebrities and sportspersons have come ahead to help the community in different ways and forms. Indian Batting Genius Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. Tendulkar has been associated with a lot of charity work and there have been umpteen times, he has taken up social causes, helped people, which has never been brought to public notice.