Hope it's going to be okay by T20 World Cup but one just don't know, attests Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has shared that it is difficult to comment on the future of the T20 World Cup in Australia as the pandemic continues to evolve and take the World by storm. Vaughan feels that it seems like conditions will worsened these unprecedented times unfold new horrors.

The widespread COVID-19 outbreaks have taken the World by storm as it strengthens its grasp over the human kind and brings the world around us to a grinding halt. In the process, the world of sports has taken great damage as the iconic Olympic Games have been postponed to next year and what stands next to feel the wrath of the dreaded virus is the T20 World Cup.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan shared that there are more important things than cricket to ponder about now as humanity tries to combat this invisible enemy. Speaking of the World Cup, Vaughan feels that it’s too early to comment on its fate yet.

"The most important thing when we start talking about sport is that it's really secondary to what's happening to many people around the world," Vaughan told Fox League Live.

"You would hope it's going to be okay by then but you just don't know."

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 20,000 lives across the world so far and the former English international believes that the worst of the evolving threat is yet to come.

"These are unprecedented times. The advice that we're getting here is changing daily. Only two weeks ago we were all thinking it was just a real bad case of the flu, then a few days later reality started to sink in for many of us that it was a lot worse than that," he concluded.