ECB trying to map out ways for cricket behind closed doors, reveals Steve Elworthy
Today at 7:08 PM
According to England and Wales Cricket Board director of events, Steve Elworthy, the board is trying to figure out ways to carry out cricket matches during these dire circumstances. Currently, the whole of United Kingdom has been put under lockdown, as are many countries around the world.
The England and Wales Cricket Board, according to the words of Steve Elworthy, are planning to install coronavirus checkpoints and isolation units at grounds in order to map out a resumption of international cricket without the presence of crowds. Earlier, the ECB had suspended all professional cricket till May 28, delaying the start of the new season, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, which has killed nearly 22,000 people globally.
The ECB director of events added that in order to organize cricket inside closed doors the board would require a safe “bubble” to ensure the identification of anyone in the vicinity who was infected by the virus. Initially, before the ongoing lockdown phase, the UK government had banned the mass gathering of more than 500 people.
“We’re mapping out what international matches would look like behind closed doors. The advice around mass gatherings was 500 people or fewer. That was guided by the potential impact on critical services like paramedics and doctors. You would likely have to work within that number (which would be made up of essential matchday staff)... then you have to think about medical provisions, creating a safe and sterile environment around that venue, so that everyone who comes in is clear,” Elworthy told the Guardian.
“So it’s how you test them at the gate, the isolation units that you have to put in. These are considerations we are thinking about.” England are set to host four teams -- West Indies, Australia, Pakistan and Ireland – this year, while England’s women are due to host South Africa and India. We’re now thinking of all these things, the risks posed, and it just gets bigger and wider.”
