ECB trying to map out ways for cricket behind closed doors, reveals Steve Elworthy

“We’re mapping out what international matches would look like behind closed doors. The advice around mass gatherings was 500 people or fewer. That was guided by the potential impact on critical services like paramedics and doctors. You would likely have to work within that number (which would be made up of essential matchday staff)... then you have to think about medical provisions, creating a safe and sterile environment around that venue, so that everyone who comes in is clear,” Elworthy told the Guardian.