Assam Cricket Association offers to convert stadium into quarantine centres

The Assam Cricket Association has offered to convert the Barsapara Stadium premises into quarantine centres as the state government braces up to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Even the Hyderabad Cricket Association has come forward to do its bit and convert its stadium into a quarantine centre.

In this time of crisis, caused due to the Novel Coronavirus, the Assam Cricket Association offered to convert its Barsapara Stadium premises into quarantine centres. Though Assam is yet to report a positive coronavirus case, the state government is asking its people to strictly follow the 21-day lockdown. ACA president secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that they have decided to offer the Barsapara Stadium and its premises to the Government of Assam for establishing a temporary hospital and quarantine centre.

"In view of the emergent situation arising due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19 pandemic), Assam Cricket Association president Romen Dutta and secretary Devajit Saikia, on behalf of the state body, has decided to offer the Barsapara Stadium and its premises to Government of Assam for establishing temporary hospital and quarantine centre. ACA will provide every possible support to the state government to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak during this critical juncture,” said Devajit Saikia, as reported by the Times Of India.

Former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had offered Eden Gardens' indoor facility and the players dormitory to the West Bengal government to create a temporary medical facility in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, on Tuesday.

"If the government asks us, we will certainly hand over the facility. Anything that is needed for the hour, we will do it. There is absolutely no problem," said Ganguly.

The pandemic has so far claimed 18 lives in the country while infecting over 750 people. Globally, it has resulted in over 24,000 deaths while infecting lakhs of people.