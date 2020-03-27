Aleem Dar offers free food at his restaurant amid coronavirus pandemic

Umpire Aleem Dar has offered to provide free food at his restaurant named 'Delighto', in Lahore, for the unemployed people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Around 1200 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported, so far, in Pakistan while nine people have lost their lives.

Amid the coronavirus cases increasing at a rapid rate over the last week in Pakistan, ICC panelled international umpire Aleem Dar has offered to provide free food at his restaurant in Lahore for the unemployed people. Around 1200 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported so far in Pakistan while nine people have lost their lives. Dar runs a restaurant under the name ‘Dar’s 'Delighto’ and he has announced that people, who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic, can have their meals at his restaurant.

During this lockdown, people have become jobless. I own a restaurant named Dar's 'Delighto' on Pia Road in Lahore. People who don't have a job now, can come there and eat food for free," said Dar as quoted by The Hindustan Times.

“Coronavirus has spread all over the world, and its effects are now being seen in Pakistan as well. The provincial governments and the central government have issued measures for you to follow for your safety."

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been playing his part in contributing to relief efforts by donating disinfectant soap, material and food to the needy in the country. And former speedster Shoaib Akhtar also appealed to people to help each other rising above religion and the economic status during the coronavirus pandemic. Just like India, Pakistan is also under a complete lockdown to fight against the rapid spread of the COVID-19 with more than 1,000 positive cases.

The virus has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.