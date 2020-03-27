2011 World Cup snub saddest moment of my career, feels Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has revealed that not being picked for the 2011 World Cup in my backyard was the lowest point in his career while accepting he only has himself to blame. Speaking about the future of IPL, Rohit has conceded that one BCCI might go forward with it once the chips on the pandemic fall.

Rohit Sharma’s career reached new heights after being promoted to the top of the order but his journey prior to it was one of his struggles to maintain his consistency. After an impressive stint in the 2007 T20 World Cup, Sharma failed to make a mark in the national side and was sidelined. Sharing about his struggles, Rohit hailed not being picked up for the 2011 World Cup at home, one India went on to lift, as the lowest point in his career. But the destructive opener admitted he has no one but himself and his poor form to blame for the snub.

“Not getting picked for the 2011 World Cup squad, that was the saddest moment as it was happening in our own backyard, the final was played at my home ground,” Rohit was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“It was due to my performances, I was not at my best,” he added.

Speaking about the jeopardised future of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Mumbai Indians skipper felt that the tournament might happen once the chips fall on the evolving COVID 19 pandemic. Rohit is deemed to be most successful captain of the cash-rich league with as many as four titles to his name since taking over the reins in 2013.

“At some stage, when things settle down, it might happen, who knows,” he concluded.