Working with Justin Langer great learning curve, reveals Sridharan Sriram

Indian spin coach Sridharan Sriram has revealed that his stint in the Australian side alongside head coach Justin Langer has been a great learning experience for him. The 44-year-old waas part of the much-acclaimed web series 'The Test', which covers a transformation period in Australian cricket.

‘The Test’ chronicles the Aussies’ journey from ball-tampering shame in South Africa in 2018 to Ashes glory away in 2019. The former India cricketer and long-time first-class all-rounder has seen up close how the team recovered from the shameful incident. There was a review of the team's ethics besides strict action against the players involved — Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft. The fightback was led by their head coach and new Test skipper — Langer’s guidance and Tim Paine's leadership.

"Working with Justin Langer has been a great learning curve for me. He is very honest, extremely hardworking and expects high standards from his staff and players. It doesn't surprise me what he has achieved in this journey with the team," Sriram told PTI.

According to Sriram, the presence of experienced support staff like Troy Cooley also helps the team’s performance, putting the recovery down to overall good teamwork.

"We have a great support team as well with Troy Cooley and Craig Howard looking after our spin philosophy, a really good data analysis team who give us all the relevant information. So, it's a combination of a lot of things and good teamwork above all," Sriram added.