Viewership for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup sets new record; triples from 2018

As per a release issued by the official broadcaster Star Sports, the viewership minutes for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tripled from 1.8 billion during the 2018 edition to 5.4 billion in the recently-concluded tournament in Australia. The hosts beat India by 85 runs in the final at the MCG.

At the heart of the latest edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup was the desire to see the women’s game receiving maximum coverage. And, as it turned out, the tournament achieved its objective in record-setting fashion according to the official broadcaster, Star Sports. The consumption rose three times to 5.4 billion minutes during the tournament, with the final on International Women’s Day recording 9.9 million average impressions — the highest ever for any women's T20 match!

Australia beat India convincingly to clinch their fifth T20 crown in front of a packed audience of 86,174 in attendance at the MCG. No doubt, that final will truly go down as one of the most memorable cricketing spectacles ever.

Meanwhile, Star Sports, through its campaign #TakeOnTheWorld, generated 1.3 million interactions across social platforms, a 5.2 times increase over the 2018 edition. The campaign featured India’s 16-year old opening batter, Shafali Verma, and brought alive her single minded-focus and passion to play the game she loved.

The overwhelming response from fans will not only inspire a generation of young girls to take up the sport but also attract cash flow to further fuel the growth of women's cricket.

Star Sports also proudly supports 100% Cricket, the ICC's year-long campaign to enhance the visibility of the women's game and reinforce cricket's position at the forefront of the women's sports movement.