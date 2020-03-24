Twitter reacts to India's dominating run ending Aussie hopes on this day in 2011 WC

Today at 2:19 PM
On this day in 2011, India ended Australia's 12 years of monopolisation on World Cup. With fifties by Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir, and a brilliant all-round display by Yuvraj Singh, India crushed Australia's hopes for a fourth consecutive World Cup title. Fans on Twitter reacted on the same.
#OnThisDay 2011— Akshay Tadvi🇮🇳 (@imAkshaytadvi) March 24, 2020
India beat defending Champion Australia in WC Q-F @YUVSTRONG12 lets out a cry after guiding India to 2011 World Cup semi-final
Australia’s last defeat in a World Cup knockout match was in 1996 when they lost to Sri Lanka in the tournament final. @imAkshaytadvi pic.twitter.com/sSWERemxWr
#OnThisDay in 2011,— Deep Parikh (@parikhdeep12) March 24, 2020
Witnessed @YUVSTRONG12 end Australia's 12-year-reign as World Cup champions in front of my eyes. That partnership with @ImRaina is still so fresh in my mind. And that winning roar...🔥
My all-time favourite cricket match, still gives me goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/PAVtylUzwM
This win against Australia in WC Quarter final 2011 was some sort of an ointment to the wounds of 2003 World Cup. That win was the one that instilled belief that we could win the World Cup.— The Joker (@Joker122018) March 24, 2020
(On an unrelated note, I sneezed twice today, keep me in your prayers 😳) https://t.co/ZbIXo5Lo00 pic.twitter.com/7eduS4rb4p
24 March 2011— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) March 24, 2020
Ind Defeated Aus In Quarter Finals Of 2011WC
1996WC, 1999WC, 2003WC, 2007WC
Australia Played Finals In all 4 Consecutive World Cup
2011WC Is Only WC, Aus Missed To Play Final Since 1996@YUVSTRONG12 Received M.O.M Award For His Unbeaten 57* Runs & 2/44 pic.twitter.com/rjCckuOiFL
9 years ago, India beat Australia by 5 wickets in the second quarter-final of the 2011 World Cup. Yuvi-Raina added unbeaten 74 runs for the 6th wicket helped India to chase down the total.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 24, 2020
2011 world cup highlights still give me goosebumps ❣️— AJ 🌟🇮🇳 (@AJ_Star_21) March 24, 2020
#OnThisDay in 2011.pic.twitter.com/Y0OFsJrGJq— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) March 24, 2020
India vs Australia quarter final match in world cup on this day 2011 ❤️ Memorable match 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Eby5AwcTHa— tarulata sarkar (@tarulata_sarkar) March 24, 2020
#OnThisDay in 2011, India ended Australia's hopes for a fourth consecutive World Cup title— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 24, 2020
The match had everything - a Ricky Ponting 💯, fifties by Tendulkar and Gambhir, and a brilliant all-round display by Yuvraj Singhhttps://t.co/Gt2nAEJf1R pic.twitter.com/UnXzfCUBaj
#OnThisDay in 2011,Suresh Raina & #YuvrajSingh unbeaten 74 runs stand helped India to win against Australia in World Cup Quarter-Final pic.twitter.com/jQahleqxY9— Vikash Ojha (@vikashkojha) March 24, 2020
