    Twitter reacts to India's dominating run ending Aussie hopes on this day in 2011 WC

    Soumil Khare

    Today at 2:19 PM

    On this day in 2011, India ended Australia's 12 years of monopolisation on World Cup. With fifties by Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir, and a brilliant all-round display by Yuvraj Singh, India crushed Australia's hopes for a fourth consecutive World Cup title. Fans on Twitter reacted on the same.

    So much drama

    What a match

    Absolutely

    Memorable game of cricket

    Amazing

    A game full of events

