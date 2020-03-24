Sri Lanka Cricket to donate 25 million towards combating COVID-19

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), on Monday, announced their decision to contribute 25 million Lankan rupees to its government's efforts toward combating the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus, which has triggered a health crisis across the globe, has affected 90 people in Sri Lanka so far, with no deaths.

As compared to several other nations, the Sri Lankan government has done a fairly commendable job in containing the outbreak of the coronavirus. With the efforts of the government, health and other officials, the Armed Forces, Police and other parties, the island nation has held its fort. And now, the efforts will be aided by a 25 million grant, which the SLC will hand over to the government immediately.

"Sri Lanka Cricket, whilst understanding the gravity of the ongoing health problem, has also taken several other steps to provide its fullest assistance to the Government in order to combat the crisis," the SLC told PTI in a release.

SLC has already postponed all domestic cricket tournaments indefinitely, while also asking the international and first-class players, and also its employees, to take necessary precautions and obey government directives.

"Our national players are constantly supporting the fight against the Covid-19 via their Social Media Platforms requesting the fans to remain safe. The SLC also wishes to request our valued stakeholders, such as the member clubs, district and provincial associations to take all precautionary steps to ensure that they remain safe at this moment of time," SLC added.