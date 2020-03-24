Reports | ICC conference call meeting to go ahead amid COVID-19

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly decided to go ahead with their meetings planned for end of March via conference call with the coronavirus outbreak bringing the world to a standstill. The ICC are also implementing basic precautionary measures, like the BCCI, for employees.

Nearly 400,000 affected and more than 16,000 dead — the coronavirus pandemic has brought world governments and economies almost to its knees. All sporting events around the globe have been called off, but the ICC meetings planned for the end of the month will go ahead over conference call.

"The board and a number of committees will convene remotely to consider matters for urgent decision only, with the full meetings rescheduled for early May. This will be kept under constant review in line with advice from relevant authorities as the health and well-being of staff and those attending the meetings remains our priority," the ICC told IANS.

Much like every major organization in the world, the ICC have also placed the safety of their employees as top priority. An ICC official revealed that most workers have been given a work-from-home schedule to implement the social distancing policy as has been prescribed by the likes of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"Like the rest of the world, the ICC is following guidelines from authorities and in line with the approach of our members, the majority of our staff are now working from home. Our priority is to protect the health and well-being of our staff whilst remaining fully operational. The team has full remote working capacity and this combined with a small core of critical staff deployed across two sites, means we can keep the ICC fully functioning whilst keeping our staff, their families and the wider community safe," the official said.