PCB converts High-Performance Centre into temporary lodging facility

The Pakistan Cricket Board, on request from the Sindh Government, on Tuesday, announced that it is converting the Hanif Mohammad High-performance centre into a temporary lodging facility. It is going to be used as a lodging facility for the paramedic staff working at a makeshift hospital to tackle the widespread COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

The conditions since the latter part of March has been on the downslide for Pakistan, with as many as 803 reported cases of people contracting the virus, with six dead.

"All the paramedic staff are our heroes as in these challenging and difficult times, they are risking their lives to save the lives and wellbeing of many affected by COVID-19," PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said, reported Times of India.

While several Pakistani athletes have put their hands up and supported to fund for the expenses, the pandemic has created havoc in the country. Former Pakistani pacer, Shoaib Akthar also added has called for a national shut-down amidst the widespread of the virus. However, it is yet to be seen if the country goes in a shut-down like many of the other countries around the globe.

"...the PCB is pleased to offer its state-of-the-art Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre as a temporary lodging and boarding for the paramedic staff working at Expo Centre hospital so that they can serve those suffering from COVID-19 more effectively and efficiently," Naseer added.