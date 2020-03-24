I'm very flexible in terms of accepting Ravi Shastri’s suggestions, reveals Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari revealed that Ravi Shastri is very proactive in working with youngsters and whenever the coach sees a technical flaw, he instantly points that out. Vihari further believes that he can be a handy white-ball batsman and that his recent strike rate in Test matches reveal the same.

For any regular visitor to India’s net session, it is a peculiar sight to watch Ravi Shastri spending hours with the youngsters and providing them with the necessary tips to succeed. In recent times, Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal spoke about the technical correctness of the former Indian all-rounder and now, Hanuma Vihari joined the list in applauding Shastri’s efforts in the nets for him, in an exclusive chat with SportsCafe.

“He is always open to spending time with youngsters. Whenever he sees a technical flaw, he instantly points it out and works on that regard. I am also very flexible in terms of accepting those because it adds to my game. Virat is also very easy with me and backs me. I am sure I can fulfil his trust in the future,” Vihari told SportsCafe.

It has been a roller coaster ride for Hanuma Vihari, who, after a fantastic West Indies series, couldn’t replicate the same form against New Zealand. He was not a part of the playing XI for the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh but his fifty against New Zealand in Christchurch brought him back to the limelight again. Although that innings was in a losing cause, Vihari’s impressive strike rate was the major highlight - something the Andhra Pradesh skipper believes is proof of his ability as a limited-overs batsman.

“Scoring runs for India in overseas conditions is always a confidence booster. Not only in the New Zealand Test series, even in the A-series, I always try to give my best and now that I am playing most matches in overseas conditions, I need to be mentally prepared about my skill set and technique. When an opportunity comes along, you take it and I am not really frustrated about not being an ODI player now. If you look at the Test series, my strike rate was actually good, although it was not a conscious effort. It shows I can play white-ball cricket but that is just about time and opportunity,” Vihari added.

After finding no takers in the IPL auction, Vihari was supposed to join an English county team for the first part of the Championship. However, that plan fell flat now amid the growing concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic. With the ECB set to prioritise The Hundred and T20 Blast, for the first time since World War, the tournament might not take place at all this season. But optimistic Vihari has kept his fingers crossed and is bracing himself for the amazing experience of playing in England.

“I have played a lot of cricket this season. Even after coming back from New Zealand, I went to Chennai to play Club cricket there for a few matches. This period has given me the opportunity to rest and work on my game. Regardless of which team I play, I always try to give my best. When I am on the ground, batting is my only aim and I want to make the best of it.

“Playing in England is always a different ball game altogether and when you play county cricket, you always learn a lot. The crowd, the wicket and the conditions, it is totally different and I want to make the best of it, if the County Championship goes ahead. I am yet to finalise the team though and will announce once the paperwork is done,” the 26-year-old concluded.