If IPL doesn't happen so be it, concedes Ness Wadia

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia has stated that if IPL will have to be cancelled eventually, it should because of the higher problems that are at stake at the moment. Wadia further added that thinking about hosting IPL is irrelevant at the moment, in the midst of the chaos that's ongoing.

It seems like the biggest franchise tournament in cricket is all but cancelled for this year in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak that has rocked the world completely. With the government cancelling all the flights and visas to foreign nationals, things seem to be on the wane as Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia conceded, even though there is a huge financial loss at stake.

"Humanity first, everything else comes second. The situation has not improved so there is no point in even talking about it. If IPL doesn't happen so be it. I can't even think about the IPL at this point. It is irrelevant along with everything else. The only thing which is relevant is in what we are living in and it is a world war three situation where we are fighting to help so many people," Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia told PTI.

Having a similar view as Wadia, another franchise official stated that when the whole country is in a lockdown, the matter becomes far bigger than hosting an IPL. This seems to be a view among all franchise stake-holders which would assure BCCI a bit that one side of the matter is dealt with peacefully that gives the board and teams to chalk out their insurance strategy.

"There is no point in discussing anything at this point. The whole country is in lockdown. We have to deal with matters much more important than IPL," added another franchise official, who did not wish to be named.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nationwide lockdown on Sunday, asking everyone to stay indoors, several state governments asked for a state lock-down for a time ranging over a week. Wadia believes that the proactive steps that the government has taken need to be applauded.

"The government has taken decisive steps. We often criticise the government but for the proactive steps they have taken we should applaud them. A country as big as India has suspended all flights. That is a very massive and positive step," he added.