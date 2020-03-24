Giving up captaincy after 2011 World Cup exit did hurt, admits Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting has admitted that giving up captaincy, after Australia were knocked out of the quarter-final of 2011 World Cup, did hurt. The former Australia captain is regarded as one of the best captains in sport’s history and the silverware he won during his time at the helm was second to none.

Ricky Ponting is considered to be one of the greatest batsmen to ever play the game. The former Australia captain made his debut in 1995 against Sri Lanka and went on to play the game till 2012. He was a phenomenal batsman and a legendary leader, who was part of three World Cup wins for Australia- 1999, 2003 and 2007. He led the team in two of those victories in 2003 and 2007. Despite such feats, Ponting decided to step down as captain of the team after Australia were knocked out in quarter-final of ICC World Cup 2011. At the time, he had said no one asked him to give up captaincy and he stuck to his guns this time as well.

“I made a hundred in the World Cup quarter-final and I was still playing well. There were a few eyebrows raised when I said I would like to play on. The major reason I played on is because there were a lot of young guys coming in at the time and I wanted to make sure I was around to help them. Believe me, there was nothing left for me to achieve in the game and I was only around for what I thought was best for Australian cricket,” said Ponting as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“Did it hurt? Yes. Giving it up hurt. I think I realised it was the right time for Australian cricket. I want to give the next captain appropriate time to go into next couple of big tournaments. I wanted to ensure Michael (Clarke) had enough time to be the best captain he can be in the next big event. It was really touch and go that would make it to the next Ashes. I thought it was right time to give it up and give Michael every opportunity,” he added.