Gautam Gambhir, Pathan brothers stand up in support of combating COVID-19

Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir and the Pathan brothers — Irfan and Yusuf — on Monday, extended their support towards efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Gambhir pledged Rs 50 lakh towards treatment equipment while the Pathan brothers donated 4,000 masks to the ones in need.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought entire nations almost to its knees, infecting nearly 400,000 people and killing at least 16,500 worldwide. India, who have reported at least 500 positive cases thus far, has also gone into lockdown mode until March 31, much like many other countries. In such tough times, governments can only do so much, with the onus then shifting to citizens to take up the fight. That is exactly what Gambhir, Irfan, and Yusuf are doing.

“In furtherance of the united effort to save our city and citizens from this pandemic, I would like to pledge Rs 50 lakh from my MPLAD fund for equipment that may be needed for Covid-19 treatment in state government hospitals. Kindly direct the officers in charge to let my office know about the requirements and please let me know if I could be off any other assistance,” Gambhir wrote in a letter to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, reported PTI.

The former Indian opener also advocated jail terms for the offenders who break quarantine guidelines set out to stop the spread of pandemic.

“Khud bhee jayenge aur parivaar ko bhee leke jayenge, quarantine or jail (either you go to quarantine with family or you go to jail. Don’t be a threat to society. We are at war for our existence, not for our livelihood. Follow the government’s lockdown guidelines,” wrote Gambhir on Twitter.

Irfan and Yusuf, on the other hand, decided to donate over 4,000 masks to the ones in need in the country. In the video Irfan posted on Twitter, he explains that the donation made to Vadodara health department was in the name of the Mehmood Khan Pathan Charitable Trust, which is run by their father.

“Doing our bit for society. Whatever you guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned. But don’t gather crowd! @iamyusufpathan #corona it’s a small start hopefully we will keep helping more. Everyone of us...” Irfan wrote.