Ben Stokes is better than Hardik Pandya, feels Brad Hogg

Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg believes that England cricketer Ben Stokes is a better all-rounder than Hardik Pandya. The Australian spinner feels that Hardik Pandya has huge potential but hasn’t played enough international cricket to challenge Ben Stokes as the all-rounder.

The flamboyant Hardik Pandya has always drawn comparisons with the English all-rounder Ben Stokes and when an Indian fan asked the former Australian bowler to pick who was better, Hogg said that although Hardik has huge potential, still Stokes would be in his World XI team as he has more international exposure.

"I have to go with the Englishman on this one. Hardik has huge potential, but hasn't played enough international cricket to challenge Stokes as the all-rounder of my world XI," Hogg tweeted, reported The Times Of India.

Stokes, had a successful World Cup (2019) campaign as he scored 84 runs in the final against New Zealand to help his side lift its maiden 50-over World Cup. The English all-rounder was also named ICC's cricketer of the year in January 2020.

The Indian all-rounder, on the other hand, was out of the team due to back injury and made a comeback during South Africa's tour of India. The first match of the series got washed out due to rain, and the series was eventually postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus.