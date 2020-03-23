Would love to play for Chennai Super Kings in Women’s IPL, reveals Poonam Yadav

On the back of an extremely successful Women’s World T20, with the final at the MCG seeing a packed house over 80,000 people, there have already been talks about inaugurating a Women’s IPL, especially given the fact that the WBBL has been a big hit. In 2019, the BCCI experimented with a three-team ‘Women’s T20 challenge’ comprising the best women cricketers in the world, running it during the IPL window, and the competition became an instant success.

Thus, with the sport growing ever-so-quickly, top female cricketers around the world have already started bracing themselves for a Women’s IPL and India’s Poonam Yadav is no exception. The 28-year-old leg-spinner, who was India’s standout performer in the World T20, arranged a funky Q & A session with her fans on Twitter and, in one such question, went to reveal that she would love to represent the yellow army of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Women’s IPL. The leg-spinner from Agra also went on to reveal that Shane Warne was her favourite leg-spinner and growing up and also showered praise on coach WV Raman, who she described as ‘very calm and cool’.