We have full confidence in Misbah even now, reveals Wasim Khan

Wasim Khan has insisted that Misbah-ul-Haq's tenure has seen steady progress over the last few months and the post-motem of his performance will be done after the T20 World Cup in Australia this year. Miabah also coached Islamabad United this season but his team failed to make it to the top four.

Pakistan had suffered a 3-0 whitewash against a second-string Sri Lanka side at home, after which they lost 2-0 in Australia, but redeemed themselves with a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh at home - their first series win in T20Is in more than a year. But the team Misbah coaches in the PSL, Islamabad United, suffered a terrible fate in the PSL this year and did not make the top four in the points table to crash out with just seven points from 10 matches. Misbah was put on the firing line but Wasim Khan threw his weight behind the former Pakistan skipper.

"Since he took over as head coach we have seen steady progress in the national team's performances in Tests and T20 cricket. We have full confidence in Misbah even now but as is our policy we will sit down and review his one-year performance after the World T20 in Australia in October. We will do a complete postmortem of his one-year progress and then reach a conclusion,” Wasim Khan was quoted as saying by PCB.

Simultaneously, Khan, who was one of the biggest backers of Misbah for his many roles with the board, further cleared the air that the PCB is not looking for any replacement as of now.

"You must keep in mind while he was coach of the Pakistan team full-time he only joined the Islamabad franchise a few days before the PSL. We wanted it to be a learning experience for him as head coach. It is up to him what his planning is for the team but definitely I am sure he and the other selectors would take into consideration performance of players in the PSL when they sit down to finalise teams for the Asia Cup and World T20."