Want my teammates to trust me, reveals Ahmed Raza

Ahmed Raza, the UAE captain says that he wants people who come into the team to trust him just like the Netherlands squad respect their skipper Pieter Seelaar. Raza has played T20s against Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi in Dhaka and has been recruited to T20 franchise cricket in Canada.

Ahmed Raza, the UAE captain, looks to his colleagues in the Netherlands and Scotland in finding inspiration to lead his team. Raza, 31, has led his country in 24 internationals, in two stints. He most recently took over as skipper in October 2019. Raza said it was important for him to have the trust and respect of his players, and watching Pieter Seelaar, the Netherlands captain, and Scotland's Kyle Coetzer influenced him.

"Seelaar leads a very diverse team, I look at how he goes about his business, as a home-grown player, and see how his teammates respect him a lot as a leader,” said Raza, reported ICC.

"That is one thing I want from my team, too. I want it to grow, and I want people who come into the team to trust me. If they trust and respect me, they will go an extra yard for me," he added.

Raza has enjoyed a long career with UAE cricket, which has extended across 14 years. He rated being a part of the team won the World Cricket League Division 2 and made it to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier that same year to secure ODI status as one of the highlights of his career.