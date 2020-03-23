Shreyas Iyer best suited to bat at No. 4 during WT20, feels Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar, who was recently dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) panel of commentators, took to Twitter on Monday when he was posed a question wherein he was asked to name his choice for the No.4 and the all-rounder position in India's squad for the World T20 in Australia in October. Not to everyone's surprise, Manjrekar has backed Mumbaiker Shreyas Iyer to be India’s No. 4 option. The right-hander had a brilliant limited-overs series in New Zealand last month.