Shreyas Iyer best suited to bat at No. 4 during WT20, feels Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar has backed Shreyas Iyer to be India’s No. 4 option, while Hardik Pandya to be the primary allrounder in Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Iyer was the leading run-getter in the five-match T20I series and the three ODI games, in New Zealand, that followed.
Sanjay Manjrekar, who was recently dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) panel of commentators, took to Twitter on Monday when he was posed a question wherein he was asked to name his choice for the No.4 and the all-rounder position in India's squad for the World T20 in Australia in October. Not to everyone's surprise, Manjrekar has backed Mumbaiker Shreyas Iyer to be India’s No. 4 option. The right-hander had a brilliant limited-overs series in New Zealand last month.
“Your Number 4 Indian batsman and allrounder selection for T20WC?,” the Twitter used asked. In response to the question, Manjrekar gave clear replies. "Shreyas and Hardik respectively,” he wrote.
Shreyas Iyer was the leading run-getter in India's recent ODI series in New Zealand where he scored 273 runs in three innings at 72.33. And in the five-game T20I series during the same tour, with 153 runs at 51 and a strike rate of 131.90.
Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has not been part of any international fixture since September last month owing to his back injury. He was slated to return for the South Africa ODI series earlier this month but the matches were called off amid the rise in coronavirus concerns in India. All cricketing activities in India have been put on hold including the IPL 2020 season and domestic tournaments.
