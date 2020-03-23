Reports | BCCI likely to push IPL 2020 further

According to the latest reports, the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier is to be further postponed by the BCCI in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The much-awaited marquee T20 league was originally supposed to to kick off on March 29 but was, however, pushed due to April 15.

While mid-April was the last official date announced by the BCCI for the IPL 13 to commence, it is more likely that the tournament is going to be pushed even further. Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had revealed about a conference, to be held on Tuesday, wherein the board and the IPL franchises will decide the fate of the league and discuss possibilities. The BCCI is in constant communication with the IPL Governing Council and the franchises with regards to making any big or small decision.

According to India Today, it is being reported that the annual T20 league will face further postponement in the midst of the widespread Covid-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, all cricket around the world was stopped as the outbreak seems to deepen everywhere. According to sources, a decision will be taken by the end of the month on the fate of the tournament and if there’s no drastic improvement to the current scenario.

Reportedly, on the further postponement, the BCCI might organize a retrenched version of the full-fledged towards the end of the year. Meanwhile, more and more coronavirus are appearing every day across the world and India’s tally has been increased to 427 as on Monday morning. Parts of India have been put under complete lockdown with all passenger train and inter-state bus services suspended till March 31.

Moreover, according to Kiren Rijiju, The Indian Sports Ministry had revealed last week that the fate of the IPL will be decided only after the government comes out with a fresh advisory after April 15.