PCB looking to squeeze in remaining PSL games in November, reveals Wasim Khan

PCB CEO Wasim Khan shared that the board is planning to organise the remaining games of the PSL 5 in November or early, prior to the next season. Khan shared that although the governing body has incurred losses lately, it is capable of holding the fort for a year or so, even if the pandemic worsens.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking forward to organising the remaining games of the curtailed season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in November if the COVID-19 pandemic is curbed effectively, PCB CEO Wasim Khan revealed. The PSL was called off in the semi-final stages after a foreign player showed symptoms of the dreaded virus.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan informed that the governing body is eyeing the 10-day window in November to squeeze in the knockout games of PSL 5. Khan went on to add that naming table-toppers Multan Sultans as champions is yet another possibility to be discussed with the franchises.

"But we have to first sit down and discuss the situation with all the franchise owners because they are also suggestions that Multan Sultans which topped the points table should be declared winners or to have these remaining matches before the PSL-6 early next year," TOI quoted Khan as saying.

Khan shared that the board is confident of holding the fort for over a year or so even if the pandemic worsens despite the losses they incurred lately. He conceded that PCB lost around 200 million rupees due to the suspended PSL games.

"The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world and sports globally. In this crisis time at present we have money and are not facing any financial crisis. Approximately our losses are around 200 million rupees due to loss of gate money and some sponsorship revenues," the PCB CEO signed off.