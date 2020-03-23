Now at home in isolation for next 2 weeks after Sussex pre-season camp, tweets Jason Gillespie

Former Australian Pacer Jaon Gillespie, who is also the Sussex’s head coach posted a series of tweets saying that he is in isolation for the next two weeks and also urged everyone to stay indoors. The ECB on Friday suspended all professional cricket amid the coronavirus outbreak.

After the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended all professional cricket till May 28, former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie who was in England revealed that he is back home and has self-isolated. Gillespie said that he is in isolation for the next two weeks and also urged everyone to stay indoors.

“Due to current events it was decided by @SussexCCC and myself that it would be best if I was back home in Australia. Hence I am now home and in isolation for the next 2 weeks. Having just been o/s, I urge everyone to please stay at home. It is the ONLY option for all of us,” Gillespie tweeted, reported Hindustan Times.

While the 44-year-old cricketer from Sydney also said that Sussex have been amazing in looking, after all, their players and staff cut shorting the pre-season trip to Cape Town. He also elaborated that the club's absolute priority has always been their staff.

“Our club @SussexCCC have been amazing looking after all our players and staff. We cut short our pre-season trip to Cape Town and the clubs absolute priority has always been staff and players that were home and away,” he added.

With nearly half of the coronavirus positive cases in New South Wales, Australia has 1,314 confirmed cases of the pandemic.