Kumar Sangakkara in self-quarantine following trip back from UK

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has put himself in quarantine following his return from the United Kingdom following his work with MCC. Despite not showing any symptoms, he has registered himself with the police and put himself in self-quarantine, with travel between March 1 to 15.

Both Sangakkara and his former teammate Mahela Jayawardena have advised the Sri Lankan people returning from abroad to put themselves in quarantine. As he does speak, he preaches too, with the former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper putting himself in quarantine following a return from the United Kingdom. However, it is not yet confirmed whether his stay in the UK was a part of his involvement with the MCC.

He also added that he has no signs of symptoms of the COVID-19, yet he has been following the government guidelines for registering oneself to the police. On top of that, the 42-year-old has also gone in self-quarantine in the wake of the widespread pandemic.

“I have no symptoms or anything like that, but I’m following government guidelines,” Sangakkara told News First.

“I arrived from London over a week ago and the first thing was there was a news bulletin saying that anyone who had travelled from within March 1 to 15 should register themselves with the police and undergo self-quarantine. I registered myself with the police,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Sri Lanka, there have been over 80 active cases of COVID-19, with the total number of cases around the globe surpassing the 3,30,000 mark. Almost all countries have put travel restrictions on any travel during the course of this week, given that the pandemic is on the rise across the globe.