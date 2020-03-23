Faf du Plessis named in Cricket South Africa contract list

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been named in the contracted list of players by Cricket South Africa board implying that the cricketer will continue to play at least until the T20 World Cup is over. Meanwhile, Beuran Hendricks has earned his first national contract with CSA.

Earlier, on February 17 2020, Faf du Plessis stepped down as South Africa's Test and T20I captain but said he wanted to continue playing and contributing to the team as a batsman and a senior player. Following that Quinton de Kock was named captain of the team. But South Africa don’t seem to be moving on from du Plessis as he has been as one of the contracted players with the board. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Beuran Hendricks was awarded his first national contract. Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius and Rassie van der Dussen earned contract upgrades for the 2020-21 season.

"We have contracted 16 men's players and 14 women's players which we feel is the appropriate number to maintain our national squads across the various formats. This enables us to contract both our Test players as well as those who are limited overs specialists. We have decided to keep the 17th men's contract open for the moment and players can qualify for it through performance," CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul was quoted as saying, on Monday.

"The upgrade system will again be in place this year wherein the players performing and selected for South Africa during the 2020/21 season and who are not contracted can qualify for a National Contract upgrade." - the CSA release further stated.

CSA also released the women's contracts, which will cover the ICC Women's World Cup to be played in New Zealand in 2021.

CSA contracted men's players: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

CSA contracted women's players: Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt.