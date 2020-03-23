Cricket Association of Pondicherry offer its dormitories for Corona patients

Pondicherry, which has one corona case so far, will have a new place for the Corona patients as Cricket Association of Pondicherry has offered the dormitories in its cricket campus to be used as isolation beds. Former CAP president Damodaran has said that these services can be used free of costs.

With coronavirus turning the world upside down, in Football, former Manchester United stars Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs decided to offer free accommodation for two months to National Health Service (NHS) workers in the restaurant they co-own, while, apart from million-dollar donations that the sportspeople have so far contributed, Chelsea FC also ensured two months of free accommodation to NHS workers in its Stamford Bridge Hotel.

In India, after the government decided to open up all SAI centres for the Corona patients isolation facility, Cricket Association of Pondicherry joined forces as former president of CAP and state cricket nominee for BCCI meetings P Damodaran wrote a letter to Lt. Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, offering the state dormitories to be used as Isolation beds.

”We had built a dormitory for two cricket teams to stay comfortably i.e. 30 cricketers and dining, kitchen etc in our cricket campus in Tutipet, Pondicherry. We stopped cricketing activities due to the outbreak of coronavirus. We can offer these facilities to house up to 30 corona infected patients if need be with necessary medical tie-up through Laxmi Medical College, Pondicherry,” Damodaran was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Currently, the BCCI has suspended all its domestic cricket including the Indian Premier League after the Indian government's order of suspending all visas of foreign nationals. Now, the government has notified that no international flights will land in the country for a week and in the bleak situation, it seems like the IPL will be postponed for good.