CPL 2020 | No decision made on August 19 start date yet, reveals CPL

While the IPL has been delayed till April 15, there has been no decision yet made on the start date for the Caribbean Premier League, which is scheduled to start on August 19. The statement also added that it was too early to discuss the possibility of the league getting postponed due to COVID-19.

On Monday, the organisers of the Caribbean Premier League has revealed that the tournament is most likely to go ahead on August 19 as the start date for this edition. However, they were also quick to reveal that they have kept aside other options in case, the league does not start as per the original schedule.

"CPL has been in constant communication with our medical advisors in recent weeks, as well as speaking with Cricket West Indies about the current situation with regard to cricket around the world, and at present, there has been no discussion about moving the event," the CPL said in a statement.

In the past, the tournament has been a breeding ground for the West Indian national team, with the likes of Brandon King and Hayden Walsh Jr all showcasing their talent. Following that, they were quickly rewarded with the national cap and have been playing at the national level since last year’s edition. With the West Indies not amongst the top affected countries by the pandemic, the status of the start of the league is still not clear.

"CPL believes it is too early to make such a decision, but this is an evolving situation and we are carefully watching how events unfold in the Caribbean and around the world,” it added.

"At present the CPL team are planning for the tournament to take place as scheduled while also looking at alternative plans should they be needed. Our thoughts at this time are with the many CPL fans, players and staff from around the world who have been impacted by this crisis and we hope that they and their families stay safe and healthy,” it concluded.