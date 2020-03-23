CAB has insurance cover for over 3200 individuals, reveals Avishek Dalmiya

CAB’s president Avishek Dalmiya has announced that the Cricket Association of Bengal has insurance cover for over 3200 individuals during the Coronavirus-hit economic crisis in cricket. He also added that the insurance not only covers the first-team players but also players from yesteryears.

COVID-19 has taken the world by storm, including the cricket fraternity who have suffered at the hands of the pandemic with games being cancelled around the globe. And, it has had its economic effect on cricket as well, with the Indian domestic season coming to an abrupt end following the Ranji Trophy finals.

After Puducherry ensured that they had opened their dorms for patients, Bengal’s president Avishek Dalmiya announced that Bengal cricket too has an insurance cover. He revealed that the insurance cover has over 3200 individuals involved in it, including some ex-cricketers who have represented Bengal’s senior team. The insurance cover does also cover for the medical expenses, if any, for all the contracted players with the state team, which also includes the second-division cricketers.

“We are with our players, scorers and umpires as the world is witnessing COVID-19 outbreak. Our insurance policies cover hospital expenses for over 3200 individuals including cricketers who are playing first and second division tournaments,” CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said, reported Sportstar.

"It would also cover women players playing for Bengal and ex-cricketers who represented Bengal senior men’s team,” he concluded.