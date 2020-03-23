BCB in a bid to rope in Abdur Razzak into national selection panel

BCB has approached former left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak to join Minhajul Abedin and Habibul Bashar in the national selection panel replacing Faruk Ahmed. Razzak is yet to give his confirmation as he takes time to ponder on the decision keeping in mind his Dhaka Premier League commitments.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is looking forward to including former left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak in the national selection panel and has approached him for the same. Razzak will be joining Minhajul Abedin and Habibul Bashar in the panel replacing Faruk Ahmed if he actually gives his consent.

BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan confirmed the news sharing that he asked Bashar to approach the former Bangladesh player with the proposal. Khan informed that Razzak is yet to give a nod as the decision concerns his future in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) given he is still a leading player on the domestic circuit.

''I have asked Habibul Bashar [selector] to know his [Razzak] mind regarding our proposal [of being part of the selection panel]. Razzak is taking time as he is playing in the DPL. We are not sure whether he wants to prolong his career or not,'' Khan told Cricbuzz.

Razzak admitted that he has been offered the role and added that he is pondering on the proposal and is yet to make a decision given his commitments in the DPL. However, with the league now postponed due to widespread COVID-19 outbreaks, he has all the time in the World to go over it again.

''Yes they have contacted me but I wanted some time to decide. I have told them that I will let them know after the Dhaka Premier League matches. Now as the league is postponed, I can think about this now. I have to leave cricket for this new job and it is not an easy decision for me because I am living on cricket for a long time. I have to take time to decide so that later I don't have any regret whatsoever,'' said Razzak, reported Cricbuzz.

According to a Cricbuzz report, BCB is considering other options in former left-handed opener Shahriar Nafees and former left-arm pace bowler Manjurul Islam for the vacant post in the selection panel and is yet to approach them as they await a decision from Razzak.